Twitter reacts to Rajasthan Royals releasing Smith and appointing Samson captain for IPL 2021

Today at 7:23 PM
In what was the biggest talking point from IPL 2021 retention day, Rajasthan Royals let go of their incumbent skipper Steve Smith and announced that Sanju Samson will lead the franchise in the forthcoming edition. The decision left Twitterati split, with many questioning Samson’s credibility.
Congo Mallu on new job!🎉
Congratulations 🎉💥@IamSanjuSamson#IPL2021 #RajasthanRoyals #NewCaptain #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/7E0Oi3wVzF— Asha Mary Reji (@Ashamaryisaac) January 20, 2021
Big news of the day!
Sanju Samson is the captain of Rajasthan Royals. First Malayali to become captain of an IPL team. Proud moment for malayali cricket fans.— Nahda T K (@Nahdatk123) January 20, 2021
Malayali da💪
Apna time aagaya #Sanju
Sanju Samson The New Skipper For Rajisthan Royals In IPL 2021#IPLretention pic.twitter.com/b73ivtDe0C— Mahmood_19 (@MahmoodShehzad2) January 20, 2021
Sad truth & yeah, STRANGE!!!
Well...well...well..@rajasthanroyals released #SteveSmith...🙄🙄— RAHUL JAISWAL (@Rahuljais95) January 20, 2021
Strange..🤔..#IPL2021Auction
(POST) STEVE SMITH RELEASED FROM RAJASTHAN ROYALShttps://t.co/Mb4rlgKFDC— Vinod Kumar (@VinodKumar2373) January 20, 2021
Maybe!
I think Roy will go to RCB who have released Finch. Maybe RCB might sign Steve Smith also.— Alankrith Shankar (@AlanzArena) January 20, 2021
2021 is the new beginning! ;)
Steve smith released from RR..— Ankit Patel (@ankit_patel27) January 20, 2021
#RR have released Steve Smith which probably makes sense. Stokes and Butler better value in the T20 game. Archer a must keep.— Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) January 20, 2021
100% sure.
rr really released steve smith?!?!? damnnn— m (@otbmp3) January 20, 2021
- Sanju Samson
- Steve Smith
- Ipl
- Ipl 2021
- Rajasthan Royals
- Chennai Super Kings
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Mumbai Indians
- Kolkata Knightriders
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.