 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rajasthan Royals releasing Smith and appointing Samson captain for IPL 2021

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Steve Smith released from RR team

    IPL_Website

    Twitter reacts to Rajasthan Royals releasing Smith and appointing Samson captain for IPL 2021

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:23 PM

    In what was the biggest talking point from IPL 2021 retention day, Rajasthan Royals let go of their incumbent skipper Steve Smith and announced that Sanju Samson will lead the franchise in the forthcoming edition. The decision left Twitterati split, with many questioning Samson’s credibility.

    Congo Mallu on new job!🎉

    Big news of the day! 

    Apna time aagaya #Sanju

    Sad truth & yeah, STRANGE!!!

    Maybe!

    2021 is the new beginning! ;)

    100% sure.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down