Twitter reacts to major IPL 2021 retention day releases ft. Malinga, Maxwell, Jadhav and Morris

All eight IPL franchises released the full list of players they are retaining and releasing ahead of IPL 2021, and there were two casualties in the form of Lasith Malinga and Glenn Maxwell. Barring the duo, franchises also released serial underperformers, notably Kedar Jadhav and Umesh Yadav.
Malinga is an emotion when it comes to MI fans!
Mumbai Indians Released - Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Singh, Prince Balwant Rai, Mitchell McClenaghan.#IPL2021Auction #IPL2021— Vipin tiwari (@vipintiwari952) January 20, 2021
Will miss those yorkers!
Really miss Malinga if he isn't playing anymore now!— Abhijeet (9K More for 1M) (@AbhijeetSid007) January 20, 2021
He is one of the reasons to support @mipaltan 💙#LasithMalinga 💙😔#IPL2021
Thank you Lasith Malinga— SHUBHAM (@RohitianShubham) January 20, 2021
Thank you for your contribution to Mumbai Indians. Hopefully you'll be back as mentor 🥺💙💙
#IPL2021 #ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/PG7piDFKok
Lasith Malinga - Most Important & Impactful Bowler In The History Of IPL. He Is Our @mipaltan Legend.— Gani (@GaniNirvana) January 20, 2021
Thank You For All Memories Champ 💙#ThankYouMalinga pic.twitter.com/5xDR9felu1
Not a bad Idea!
@RCBTweets can go for Glen Maxwell and Khedar Jhadav.— S Akash (@Skysreesan) January 20, 2021
Go for the gamble @imVkohli
Lets win 2021 @IPL
Few big names on cards!
#CSK released SIX Players from the squad ahead of IPL 2021 mini auction.— Pawan Kumar (@ImPawan62) January 20, 2021
- Kedar Jadhav
- Piyush Chawla
- Harbhajan Singh
- Murali Vijay
- Shane Watson
- Monu Singh
Players Slot Remaining - 7
Indians - 6, Overseas - 1 #IPL
Bas eh baki tha dhekney ka!
Umesh Yadav to be the purple cap bowler in #IPL2021. Watch our for RCB alumni. #IPLAuction— Prashanth Vaidya (@lordvaidya) January 20, 2021
Looks like the whole team is released except CAPTAIN! :P
RCB Released - Umesh Yadav, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dube, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel#IPL2021Auction #IPLAuction— Vipin tiwari (@vipintiwari952) January 20, 2021
RCBians will miss 'LORD UMESH ANNA' :P
RCB released Finch, but most importantly King Umesh Yadav. 😳@mongoos_mande Hai. 😁— Amrutha (@Chennaikaapi) January 20, 2021
