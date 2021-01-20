 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to major IPL 2021 retention day releases ft. Malinga, Maxwell, Jadhav and Morris

    Malinga released from MI team

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:46 PM

    All eight IPL franchises released the full list of players they are retaining and releasing ahead of IPL 2021, and there were two casualties in the form of Lasith Malinga and Glenn Maxwell. Barring the duo, franchises also released serial underperformers, notably Kedar Jadhav and Umesh Yadav.

    Malinga is an emotion when it comes to MI fans!

    Will miss those yorkers!

    Not a bad Idea!

    Few big names on cards! 

    Bas eh baki tha dhekney ka!

    Looks like the whole team is released except CAPTAIN! :P

    RCBians will miss 'LORD UMESH ANNA' :P

