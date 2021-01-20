IPL Retention 2021 | RCB retain their core; Finch, Morris released from squad

After reaching the playoffs after a gap of five seasons, RCB were expected to do one better and win the whole thing for the kind of squad they had on their disposal but that couldn't materialize. After bowing out from the playoff stage, they have now released Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, and Moeen Ali from their squad.