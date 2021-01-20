IPL Retention 2021 : Rajasthan Royals release Steve Smith; Samson becomes new skipper

Steve Smith, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018 mega auction, failed to fire last season and his captaincy was less than sensational as well. Even though he started the season on a steller note in Sharjah, that faltered soon after, resulting in Rajasthan Royals ending up as the wooden spooner in the league. Thus the decision to release from the squad has come after that and Smith will now be fighting out for a bid in the February auction.