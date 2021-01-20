IPL 2021 Retention | SRH retain big names; release Billy Stanlake and Fabian Allen

Sunrisers Hyderabad have gone extremely conservative with their release strategy ahead of IPL 2021 and have confirmed that they will only be releasing two overseas players - Australia’s Billy Stanlake and West Indies’ Fabian Allen - ahead of the 2021 edition of the IPL. Stanlake, who has been a part of the franchise since 2017, did not play a single game for the franchise in the previous edition, while Allen, who was purchased for his base price of 50 lakh, has also been let go.