IPL 2021 Retention | SRH retain big names; release Billy Stanlake and Fabian Allen

Today at 6:19 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced the list of players they have released ahead of IPL 2021 and have confirmed that Australia’s Billy Stanlake will no longer be associated with the franchise. The club have also confirmed that they will be releasing Fabian Allen, who didn’t play last season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have gone extremely conservative with their release strategy ahead of IPL 2021 and have confirmed that they will only be releasing two overseas players - Australia’s Billy Stanlake and West Indies’ Fabian Allen - ahead of the 2021 edition of the IPL. Stanlake, who has been a part of the franchise since 2017, did not play a single game for the franchise in the previous edition, while Allen, who was purchased for his base price of 50 lakh, has also been let go.
Among the other releases are the Indian domestic players who made no appearances for the franchise last season, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj.
What this essentially means is that, contrary to what everyone believed, the Sunrisers will have an extremely strong core heading into the forthcoming season. David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will all be a part of the side next season, as they aim to land their second IPL title. Interestingly, both Mitchell Marsh and his injury replacement Jason Holder have been retained by the franchise.
Here is the list of everyone SRH have released
Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj
Here is the list of everyone SRH have retained
Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.