IPL 2021 Retention | KXIP release Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell; Chris Jordan retained

Today at 6:06 PM
KXIP have announced the list of players they have released ahead of IPL 2021 and have parted ways with their record signing from the 2020 edition, Glenn Maxwell, who failed to set the stage alight. The franchise retained the services of Chris Gayle, but let go fellow West Indian Sheldon Cottrell.
Aside from Maxwell, the franchise has also released Sheldon Cottrell, who was purchased for 8.50 crore last season. Cottrell was benched after failing to impress in the first half of the season. Jimmy Neesham, who was bought for his base price of 50 lakh, has also been released, as has Krishnappa Gowtham.
Aside from Maxwell, the franchise has also released Sheldon Cottrell, who was purchased for 8.50 crore last season. Cottrell was benched after failing to impress in the first half of the season. Jimmy Neesham, who was bought for his base price of 50 lakh, has also been released, as has Krishnappa Gowtham.
One of the more significant releases is also that of young Afghan spinner Mujeeeb ur Rahman, who was benched last season to accommodate M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi. Karun Nair, who was bought for a hefty sum by the franchise in the 2018 auctions and has failed to live up to expectations, has also been let go.
Full list of players released by KXIP
Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen and Karun Nair.
Full list of players retained by KXIP
Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, M Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.
