IPL 2021 Retention | Delhi release Jason Roy, Alex Carey and Sandeep Lamichhane

Roy is not the only big name Delhi have released as Australia’s Alex Carey has also been let go. Carey was purchased for 2.40 crore in the IPL 2020 auction, but last season the wicket-keeper batsman played only three games and failed to impress, averaging 16 and striking at 110. He has also, in the meantime, lost his place in the Australian T20 side to Matthew Wade, and has endured a tumultuous 18 months after a career-turning performance in WC 2019.