IPL 2021 Retention | CSK: Jadhav and Harbhajan released; Suresh Raina retained

CSK have announced the list of players they have released ahead of IPL 2021 and have confirmed that Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh and Murali Vijay have all been let go from the franchise. Despite reports suggesting otherwise, however, the franchise have retained veteran Suresh Raina.
Chennai Super Kings have quashed reports that suggested that the franchise had a fall-out with veteran batsman Suresh Raina and have confirmed that the destructive southpaw has been retained for the forthcoming season. Raina, a CSK legend, did not partake in the 2020 edition of the IPL due to personal reasons, but while there existed a speculation that a ‘rift’ between the club and the player could result in CSK and Raina parting ways, the franchise have put rumors to bed by retaining the 34-year-old.
But while Raina has been retained, CSK have, however, decided to part ways with Harbhajan Singh. The 40-year-old, like Raina, did not feature in IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, but the franchise have decided to not keep the veteran off-spinner in their ranks.
The most significant exits, however, are that of Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav, both of whom combinedly cost the franchise a staggering 14.55 crore. Both Chawla and Jadhav, particularly the latter, failed to live up to expectations and came under heavy criticism last season, and with age not on either men’s side, the club have decided to let go both the veterans.
CSK have also released 36-year-old opener Murali Vijay, who looked well past his prime in the 2020 edition of the IPL.
Here is the complete list of who CSK have released
Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Monu Singh, Murali Vijay and Piyush Chawla.
Here is the complete list of who CSK have retained
Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif , Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore
