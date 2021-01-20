IPL 2021 Retention | CSK: Jadhav and Harbhajan released; Suresh Raina retained

Chennai Super Kings have quashed reports that suggested that the franchise had a fall-out with veteran batsman Suresh Raina and have confirmed that the destructive southpaw has been retained for the forthcoming season. Raina, a CSK legend, did not partake in the 2020 edition of the IPL due to personal reasons, but while there existed a speculation that a ‘rift’ between the club and the player could result in CSK and Raina parting ways, the franchise have put rumors to bed by retaining the 34-year-old.