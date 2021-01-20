IPL 2021 | Complete list of players retained and released by all eight franchises

Today at 8:05 PM
Ahead of the much-awaited auction for IPL 2021 that is scheduled for February, all franchises, today, revealed the complete list of players they’ve retained and released for the forthcoming season. The biggest shock came in the form of RR releasing Steve Smith, the skipper of the franchise.
The mini-auction preceding the mega auction is considered a ‘free hit’ for franchises, for it is the only window where cash can be burnt without long term consequences. Franchises generally tend to be aggressive with their signings and cautious with their releases in these kinds of auctions, but that wasn’t the case today with Rajasthan Royals, who incredibly parted ways with their incumbent skipper Steve Smith.
Smith took over the reins from Rahane mid-way through IPL 2019, but a bottom-placed finish in IPL 2020 has seen RR pull the plug on their skipper. Barring Smith, surprises were few and far between, with Lasith Malinga’s release being one of the other moves that raised eyebrows. RCB, despite keeping big names, released a staggering sum of 9 players, including the likes of Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Aaron Finch and Umesh Yadav.
Below is the complete list of all players retained and released by the franchises ahead of the enthralling 2021 edition
Chennai Super Kings
Retained: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran
Released: Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Monu Singh, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay
Purse remaining for IPL Auction 2021: INR 22.9 cr
Slots Remaining: 7 (1 overseas)
Mumbai Indians
Retained: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh
Released: Lasith Malinga, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Sherfane Rutherford
Purse remaining for IPL 2021 auction: INR 15.35 cr
Slots Remaining: 7 (4 overseas)
Rajasthan Royals
Retained: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa
Released: Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh
Purse Remaining for IPL Auction 2021: INR 34.85 cr
Slots Remaining: 8 (3 overseas)
Kolkata Knight Riders
Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert
Released: M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, Tom Banton, Harry Gurney
Purse Remaining for IPL Auction 2021: INR 10.85 cr
Slots Remaining: 7 (1 overseas)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Retained: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson
Released: Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann, Parthiv Patel
Purse Remaining for IPL Auction 2021: INR 35.7 cr
Slots Remaining: 13 (4 overseas)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Retained: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh
Released: Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Yarra Prithviraj
Purse Remaining for IPL Auction 2021: INR 10.75 cr
Slots Remaining: 3 (1 overseas)
Delhi Capitals
Retained: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes
Released: Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Daniels Sams (Traded), Harshal Patel (Traded)
Purse Remaining for IPL Auction 2021: INR 13.2 cr.
Slots Remaining: 8 (3 overseas)
Kings XI Punjab
Retained: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel
Released: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.
Purse Remaining for IPL Auction 2021: INR 53.2 cr.
Slots Remaining: 9 (5 overseas)
- Indian Premier League
- Ipl 2021
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Chennai Super Kings
- Mumbai Indians
- Kings Xi Punjab
- Kolkata Knightriders
- Delhi Capitals
- Rajasthan Royals
- Sunrisers Hyderabad
