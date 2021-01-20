IND vs AUS | Made Gill talk to Sachin Tendulkar few months before the Australia tour, reveals Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh has revealed that he facilitated a conversation between Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar to help him prepare as a batsman. He also added that he worked on the youngster's game against bouncers and emphasized on strong defense so that he does well in Australia.

Shubman Gill, 21, took the Australia Test series by storm after being overlooked for the first Test in favor of an out-of-form Prithvi Shaw. He hammered 265 runs in three Tests and made an exceptional 91, taking the attack to the Australian bowlers without breaking a sweat on the final day of the Gabba Test to set-up the historic chase of 328 which India eventually did. Gill's strong technique and solid temperament alongside his natural flair for strokes held him in good stead as he was able to counter the great Australian challenge with the ease of a seasoned campaigner.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recalled how he had worked alongside the Punjab youngster and had long training sessions with him, few months before the Australia series. He also added he worked on his 'defense' quite a bit.

“The aim was obviously (to prepare for) the Australia series. To work on the short ball and defence. Only good defence helps you against quality fast bowlers,” Yuvraj told Sportstar.

Sachin Tendulkar is known to help youngsters and even renowned players like Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina when they were going through a slump. Yuvraj, who himself benefited a lot from Sachin's cricketing knowledge in terms of his batting, during his playing days, also made Gill talk to Sachin so that he prepares in the best manner possible.

“I got him to speak to Sachin Tendulkar, who also stressed on developing a good defence to survive on challenging pitches. Front-foot defence and tackling swing were also the areas we worked on,” Yuvraj said.

The World Cup winner is satisfied with how Gill has developed himself as an opener.

“He has been with the team for a year now and that has prepared him well. He was ready for the Australia tour, and he looked solid as an opener.”

After his great showing in the Border-Gavaskar trophy and poor form of Mayank Agarwal, Gill is likely to continue in the four-match Test series against England as an opener. Yuvraj feels now Gill will play with a lot of confidence and he's expecting him to do well against England.

“He is in a good position in the team. The skills were always there but now he will have the confidence. The fear of failure is gone, and he can perform in any part of the world. I expect him to grow in the series against England,” Yuvraj said.