IND vs AUS | CA lauds Indian team's 'resilience', 'courage' and 'skill' post their historic win

Indian cricket team awed the whole cricketing fraternity with their epic Gabba win and CA have congratulated them for their 'resilience' and 'courage'. They added that the classic series between the two rivals that saw India winning 2-1 with the Gabba victory, will be remembered for ages.

To just witness a series like the one we saw between two top-quality Test sides - India and Australia was a treat itself. That it came at a time when the world is going through a global pandemic, the challenges COVID has presented, mentally, the bio-bubble, the travel restrictions, the impact of almost six months quarantine. The value of such blockbuster series enhances manifolds. Especially for visitors India, who were away from their home, had several injuries, big setback in the Adelaide Test, to come out and win a historic Gabba Test and back-to-back Test series Down Under, is some achievement.

Cricket Australia, on Wednesday, wrote an open letter to thank the various stakeholders of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy. They congratulated Team India on their win and the fight they showcased throughout the series, which was a roller-coaster ride.

"On behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia, we congratulate Team India for their resilience, courage and skill demonstrated in retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a series that will be talked about for generations to come," CA wrote in a Thank You note to the BCCI, reported HT.

Jasprit Bumrah was impressive in the three Tests he played while Pat Cummins was the leading wicket-taker in the series and also the Man of the Series. The Border-Gavaskar trophy also saw two promising talents Shubman Gill and Cameron Green make their respective debuts and impress one and all. CA praised the great performers from the series and had a special mention for the likes of Rahane, Smith, Bumrah, Cummins, Green and Gill.

"From the sublime fast bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, to the wonderful batting of Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith, to the exciting debuts of Shubman Gill and Cameroon Green - and much, much more - the past two months of cricket have been absolutely enthralling."

The series was crucial for CA as it's expected to have given them a big boost financially with an expected revenue of 300 million Australian dollars. They stated that they are grateful to BCCI for the tour when the world needed it the most.

"Australian cricket will forever be grateful to the BCCI for their friendship, trust and commitment in helping to deliver a series that has brought joy to many millions of people around the world at a time they needed it most," the letter read.

"The unique challenges of international touring during a global pandemic are considerable and we thank India's players, coaches and support staff for all they have given. Over the past nine weeks, the Indian and Australian men's teams completed outstanding One-Day International and Twenty20 International series, followed by one of the greatest Border-Gavaskar Test series ever competed," it added.

An open letter to our friends in Indian Cricket, and to everyone who played their part to help deliver this memorable series! 🤜🤛 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/rk4cluCjEz — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 20, 2021