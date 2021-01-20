ICC Test Rankings | Kohli slips to 4th position; Pant becomes best ranked wicket-keeper batsman

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli, who missed the last three Tests against Australia due to his paternity leave, has gone down one place in the list of ICC Test batsmen rankings. His place has been taken by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who ended up as the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy, and had made a hundred at the Gabba. English skipper Joe Root, who made a scintillating double-hundred in Galle against Sri Lanka, took a big jump of six-places to break into the top five of the ICC rankings.