ICC Test Rankings | Kohli slips to 4th position; Pant becomes best ranked wicket-keeper batsman

Virat Kohli has dropped down a place in the ICC Test rankings as Australia's Marnus Labuschagne swapped places with him after a great India series. Joe Root, who made a brilliant double-hundred, also entered the top five yet again while Rishabh Pant is now the best ranked wicket-keeper batsman.
Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli, who missed the last three Tests against Australia due to his paternity leave, has gone down one place in the list of ICC Test batsmen rankings. His place has been taken by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, who ended up as the leading run-scorer in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar trophy, and had made a hundred at the Gabba. English skipper Joe Root, who made a scintillating double-hundred in Galle against Sri Lanka, took a big jump of six-places to break into the top five of the ICC rankings.
Cheteshwar Pujara also gained one place to reach seventh position while Ajinkya Rahane slipped down two places to ninth after a poor Gabba Test. Kane Williamson and Steven Smith are the first and second ranked Test batsman respectively. Rishabh Pant, who made 89 in the final Test against Australia, reached a career-best 13th position and is now the top-ranked gloveman in the batting rankings.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, who was the second leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar trophy and took six wickets in Brisbane, also gained one place to reach the fourth position in the list of ICC Test bowler rankings, which is headed by Pat Cummins.
India's R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah gained one place each and are ranked eighth and ninth respectively and are the only two Indians to feature in top 10. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the final Test against Australia due to an injury, also slipped one place to no.3 with Jason Holder taking his place in the list of ICC's Test all-rounder rankings.
