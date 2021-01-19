Virat Kohli back for first two England Tests; Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel receive call-ups

Kohli, however, will not be the only big name returning to the side as both Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya have also been included in the extended squad. Pandya, who played in the limited-overs series against Australia, has not played Test cricket since 2018, while Ishant, who is currently representing Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to an injury he picked up in the IPL. KL Rahul, who did not partake in the Australia Tests after suffering an injury, meanwhile, has also been included in the extended squad.