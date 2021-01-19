Twitter reacts to Shubman Gill’s ‘orchestrated’ knock to tame Australian bowlers

Today at 9:50 AM
Control, calm and concise - three words that best define Shubman Gill’s orchestrated innings on Day five of the Gabba Test. Not only had the right-hander slapped the Australian quicks to the boundary but he also did it in the sublime of fashion, garnering the praise from all quarters on Twitter.
What a shot by Gill!!
Gill goes long - and sends the ball over the rope and down the race!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/qvYTMSiZsl pic.twitter.com/6MoNCPJM07
Well played, Shubhman Gill!!
Shubman Gill, you played so elegantly! Deserved a century today. #INDvsAUS— Swapnadeep Biswas (@Swapnadeep2002) January 19, 2021
Indian cricket's next big superstar!
You're a Gem! @RealShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/QmbI5nGqsq
Ann outstanding knock by Gill!!
An Outstanding knock Well Played Shubhman Gill 🏏👏👏.— Prasad K (@PrasadK98218200) January 19, 2021
Missed A Well Deserved Hundred In debut Series 💔#AUSvINDtest #AUSvIND #ShubhmanGill pic.twitter.com/4Hh09L8Lzn
That one echoed!
That one echoed around the Gabba!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021
Live #AUSvIND: https://t.co/qvYTMSiZsl pic.twitter.com/Ttt2hL2nlK
One of the greatest knock!!
One of the great 4th innings knock by a guy playing only his 3rd test! Shubman Gill is the new star! #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/28FmQsmkm2— Aditya Chanda (@IamA_Chanda) January 19, 2021
The future of Indian cricket team!
Backed him before the series— Karan Arora (@cfc2608) January 19, 2021
And has been an absolute delight to watch
Shubhman Gill
The future of Indian Cricket team🇮🇳❤️
Future stars!
23-year-old Pant scored 97 in the 4th innings at SCG and 21-year-old Gill scored 91 in the 4th innings at Gabba - both was with full intent and put the bowlers under pressure. Future Stars.https://t.co/6p1p15v5mn— Rohit Shetty (@im_RohitShetty) January 19, 2021
Youngest Indian!
YOUNGEST INDIAN TO DISMISSED ON 90+ in AUSTRALIA TESTS— MSD SUDHAR😻❤ (@mersal_sudhar) January 19, 2021
SACHIN TENDULKAR-18Y 283D
SHUBMAN GILL-21Y 129D
SRT-114 PERTH 1992
GILL-91 GABBA 2021
BOTH DONE ON 8TH INGS ON AUS
(Sachin 148* is notout)#AUSvsIND #brisbanetest #SachinTendulkar #gill pic.twitter.com/07QhGpX1wc
