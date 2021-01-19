Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant's incredible cameo helping India breach 'fortress' Gabba and win series

Today at 1:36 PM
Starting Day 5 with rain prediction, India were down and out from a possible historic series win in Australia. But as they have done it time and again, they found another hero in the form of Rishabh Pant, who scored 89 off 138 deliveries to get India over the line and breach the fortress Gabba
That moment!!
A moment to savour for India! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vSogSJdqIw— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 19, 2021
Historic Win!
Historic win at #Brisbane. What an inning by #RishabhPant #pujara and #Shubmangill. 2-1 Test series win after losing Adelaide Test is magnificent. Take a bow Captain Ajinkya Rahane. Will cherish this win throughout my life. Thanks #TeamIndia, JAI HO#INDvsAUS— Ritesh Sharma (@iritsharma) January 19, 2021
Congo TEAM INDIA!
Congratulations #TeamIndia. What a tour it was! #AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy #RishabhPant #MohammedSiraj #GabbaTest #Shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/9oQadEGBs7— abhay singh (@abhaysingh_13) January 19, 2021
India wins border Gavaskar Trophy!
WHAT AN HISTORIC TEST SERIES THIS HAS BEEN!— Vinay Tiwari (@VinayTiwariking) January 19, 2021
INDIA WINS THE BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY 🏆🎉🎉
LITERALLY NO WORDS FOR THIS YOUNG LADS.
INCREDIBLE PERFORMANCE 💙💙 #INDvsAUS @BCCI pic.twitter.com/hFcguJuqwQ#indvsausTestseries #RishabhPant
What an innings!!
Do apologize to pant everyone who doubted him.— waaara (@Agentof_chaos1) January 19, 2021
I m the first one.
Sorry @RishabhPant17 .
What an inning😍. Thankyou for the memories❣️.#IndiavsAustralia #washingtonsundar #pant #RishabhPant #INDvAUS #AskTheExperts #GabbaTest #Gabba #INDvsAUS #IndianCricketTeam
That win from India!
Waht a win for India. @RishabhPant17 your beaty♥️🙏#INDvsAUS #RishabhPant #IndiavsAustralia pic.twitter.com/t8XShadutv— Nishant (@Nishant65283175) January 19, 2021
WOW!! Proud!!
Ye shaan Tiranga hai meri jaan Tiranga hai.....jai hind#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #RishabhPant #IndiavsAustralia @BCCI pic.twitter.com/3nEhXyXh8F— Sarthakanandd (@sarthakanandd) January 19, 2021
Kar har maidan fatah!
Kar har maidan fatah ! #INDvsAUS #RishabhPant #gabba #icc #MohammedSiraj #brisbanetest pic.twitter.com/LzWh31bFKq— Yatin Khurana (@YatinKhurana8) January 19, 2021
RISHABH PANT!!
STOP MOCKING— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 19, 2021
STOP HATING
STOP CRITICIZING#TeamIndia can't get a 2nd Dhoni but India have a 23-year-old Rishabh Pant who is doing everything he can for the country 🇮🇳#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/qLS8o3k1zd
Proud. Proud. Proud!
In your den. On your face, Australia!!— harshada kotwal (@HarshadaKotwal7) January 19, 2021
This series had been a roller coaster ride of emotions!!!❤️❤️
Proud. Proud. Proud.#INDvsAUS #Brisbane #RishabhPant #Brisbane #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/ue8gCH6h8p
