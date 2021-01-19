 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Rishabh Pant's incredible cameo helping India breach 'fortress' Gabba and win series

    India wins the historic gabba test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:36 PM

    Starting Day 5 with rain prediction, India were down and out from a possible historic series win in Australia. But as they have done it time and again, they found another hero in the form of Rishabh Pant, who scored 89 off 138 deliveries to get India over the line and breach the fortress Gabba

