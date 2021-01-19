PCB agrees to an in-principle broadcast deal with Sony Sports India
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to a three-year broadcast deal, in principle, with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) to show Pakistan home matches and PSL in India. In 2019. DSport showed the PSL in India but stopped midway after the Pulwama attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.
Because of the persisting tension at the border, the Indian broadcasters have largely stayed away from showing Pakistan matches in India and thus the PCB had to rely on showing those games on their Youtube channel. However, now it has emerged that Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) has initiated talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board for a three-year broadcast deal to show all of Pakistan's home international games, besides the Pakistan Super League.
While PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has confirmed that there’s a discussion going on, he didn’t divulge any details, calling it the domain of their commercial partners.
"I don't comment on such things. It is a fact that the matches will be shown in India. I don't deal in such things, my commercial department is dealing with it. Yes, we are close to a deal with Sony," the PCB boss said.
Meanwhile, Cricbuzz reported a Sony source as saying that the deal is almost done and the forthcoming Pakistan-South Africa series will be on their network.
"We have agreed on everything in principle and if all things fall in place, we could start showing the games as early as January 26 itself. All their games, be it in Pakistan or in UAE, will be on Sony Sports for three years,” the official claimed.
This year's PSL is scheduled to commence on February 20 and that will be televised in India through Sony Sports.
