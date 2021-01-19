IND vs ENG | Selectors to pick Indian squad for England series on January 19

Today at 7:20 AM
The Chetan Sharma-led Indian selection committee will pick its first squad on Tuesday (January 19) over a zoom call where all selectors and Virat Kohli will be present. The focus will be on Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin and how to manage their workload after the duo sat out of Brisbane with injuries.
England will play India in a four-match Test series, pretty important from India’s perspective as far as the World Test Championship is concerned. With the first two Tests being in Chennai, the caravan thus will move to Ahmedabad for the last two Tests, the first of which will be a pink ball encounter under lights.
With the Indian team currently suffering a cloud of injuries, SportsCafe has learnt the selectors have decided to pick the team in batches and now they will announce the squad for the first two Tests in Chennai. Sunil Joshi, Debasish Mohanty, Harvinder Singh and Abey Kuruvilla will be joining Chetan Sharma and Virat Kohli in a zoom call at 5 PM IST.
Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari will not be available for injuries while there is no clarity about Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will also not be available, thus the likes of Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar will be front-runners for a spot in the side. As Virat Kohli will make a return to the side, Ajinkya Rahane will now go back to his position as vice-captain.
The England team, who are playing the Test series in Sri Lanka currently, will arrive in India in two batches. The main team will fly to Chennai on January 27 by a chartered flight from Colombo while those who are not in Sri Lanka will fly to India on January 23.
