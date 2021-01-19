IND vs ENG | Selectors to pick Indian squad for England series on January 19

Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari will not be available for injuries while there is no clarity about Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will also not be available, thus the likes of Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar will be front-runners for a spot in the side. As Virat Kohli will make a return to the side, Ajinkya Rahane will now go back to his position as vice-captain.