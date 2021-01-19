IND vs AUS | Wanted the cracks to do a bit more than it did, asserts Pat Cummins

Today at 1:46 PM
Pat Cummins has stated that the cracks didn’t aid as much help as they had expected but added that they could’ve done a bit more to force a result in their favour. The Australian speedster, who was the man of the series, further added that the Indian team and Rishabh Pant deserved to win the Test.
Pat Cummins was the warhorse for the entire day and even though the rest of the pack couldn’t hold up to India’s intensity, he was bowling like a ball machine. Eventually, that was not enough but his contribution was duly awarded the Man of the Series Trophy.
Cummins was happy about his own performance but his disgruntled figure told a different story with a visible tinge of sadness on his face. On being asked if Australia could have done something different to tilt the game in their favour, Cummins stated that the crack behaved differently than they thought it would.
“Good hard day of Test cricket today. Rishabh and the rest of India took the game on and deserved to win. I wanted the cracks to do a bit more. If we bowled well I think we could have picked up wickets. In Sydney the game was there to win on Day 5, we just didn't go for it, so yes, overall, quite happy,” Cummins said at the post-match presentation.
With the win, India have raised their hopes for the Lord’s finale while Australia now have found themselves at the third position on the WTC table. Now, if the South Africa series go ahead, they will have to rely on the same to give one final crack at the WTC final position.
