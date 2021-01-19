BCCI announce INR 5 crore reward for Indian side for historic Australia triumph

Hours after team India's historic triumph on Australian soil, the BCCI have announced that the board will be presenting the national team with a bumper INR 5 crore cash reward for the side's incredible showing Down Under. Loyalists feared the worst after the side slumped to an all-time-low in Adelaide, yet after winning at the MCG and drawing at SCG, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side created history today in Brisbane by becoming the first visiting side in 32 years to breach 'fortress Gabba'. India were set a stern target of 328 on Day 5, and would have anyway retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy even if they had drawn the game, but youngsters Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill, with the able support of Cheteshwar Pujara, ensured the team India chased down the target to script history.