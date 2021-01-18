Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma emulating Smith with ‘shadow practise’ in between overs

Today at 7:56 AM
While India got home in Sydney, the talk of the town was Steve Smith, who was alleged to have tampered the crease with his footmarks. However, with the entire footage ruling that out, Rohit Sharma in Gabba stepped up the banter game, employing similar tactics to jitter out unfazed Smith.
On day 4, Australia came all guns blazing, knowing that they had to get a real job done to keep the fortress unbreached. David Warner and Marcus Harris were unequivocal in their approach, scoring nearly at six runs an over in the early session of play. While luck favored them from time to time, it was equally brave for the hosts to throw the wind to their textbook style of batting. However, Harris was undone by a brilliant delivery from Shardul Thakur, with the ball landing on the near vision of the opener.
One brought another as Warner walked back immediately. That followed with Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade’s wicket put India in the driver’s seat at Australia’s own fortress. Immediately, the Indians were at it, chirping, giving Australia a taste of their own medicine. The Sydney Test was rocked back by Smith’s action in the middle when he was shadow-practicing between sessions.
Post that, the entire internet went into a meltdown, calling out a ‘malicious’ intent from the right-hander. However, post the Test, it was cleared by all parties as they seemingly looked to move on from the incident. But as the series has been well defined by, every single moment is remembered and etched in the memories. That’s when Rohit Sharma walked right in front of the wicket and emulated Smith while the Australian gazed across at him. A malicious intent from Rohit or just some good banter?
Rohit doing a steve smith!!
Rohit doing a Steve Smith 😂😂😂#INDvsAUSTest #India #IndiavsAustralia #Australia #AUSvsIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/ZclrUxQJXc— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 18, 2021
Smith observes!
Steve Smith observing Rohit Sharma at the crease as he checked out the batting conditions. Oh, the irony! #SteveSmith #RohitSharma #battingguard #GabbaTest #AUSvsIND— Keshav Patel (@Shane_keshav) January 18, 2021
What is happening?
1) @ImRo45 is yet to bat in 2nd innings where as @stevesmith49 had finished both innings.— Tejas Modi (@tejasjmodi) January 18, 2021
2) Smith did shadow practise LEFT HANDED , does he bat left handed ? RISHABH DOES
3) Rohit did scruff batsman's guard and smith clearly did...#AUSvsIND
Shadow practicing!!
Rohit Sharma doing a Steve Smith, shadow practicing in the middle as Steve Smith observes him #AusvIND pic.twitter.com/IwsqU6mYRN— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 18, 2021
