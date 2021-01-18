Twitter reacts to Rohit Sharma emulating Smith with ‘shadow practise’ in between overs

On day 4, Australia came all guns blazing, knowing that they had to get a real job done to keep the fortress unbreached. David Warner and Marcus Harris were unequivocal in their approach, scoring nearly at six runs an over in the early session of play. While luck favored them from time to time, it was equally brave for the hosts to throw the wind to their textbook style of batting. However, Harris was undone by a brilliant delivery from Shardul Thakur, with the ball landing on the near vision of the opener.