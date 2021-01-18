Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj’s proud moment of maiden fifer in Test cricket

Today at 12:32 PM
Mohammed Siraj has endured the toughest of times during this tour, losing his father before the start of the Test series. However, since making his debut in Melbourne, the Hyderabad pacer has not looked back, including picking up a fifer at Gabba and celebrating it by looking up to the sky.
Well done, Mohammed Siraj!!
A lots of emotions, pain and sacrifices🔥🔥🔥— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 18, 2021
Well done Mohammad Siraj 😍😍😍#INDvsAUS #INDvsAUSTest #AUSvsIND #Siraj #Indian #IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/vqsS9YTn1i
This is the proudest moment of Siraj!
And in day 1, the debate was about the "inexperienced indian bowling line up" !— DealsFlash (@DealsFlash1) January 18, 2021
40 wickets ✔️
Ena @SriniMaama16 edhir paaradhadhai edhir paarungal ah??#AUSvsIND #INDvsAUS #Siraj
Emotional journey!
#AUSvsIND— Shubham J (@Shubham69875081) January 18, 2021
What an emotional journey it has been for #Siraj . Both #Siraj and #Shardulthakur had taken 4 wickets ,but deep down I was hoping that Siraj should get the 5 wicket haul. And Siraj got the 5th wicket and the catcher was Shardul!
From
Here⬇ to Here⬇ pic.twitter.com/1DAgyDDiYI
First Fifer!
First Fifer for Mohammed Siraj ✨✨— Suneetha K (@suneethak7) January 18, 2021
Not so easy for someone who lost his father during the start of this tour. Takes lot of grit to achieve this milestone with such mental condition. Take a bow Siraj 🙇🏻♀️
Happy for him ✨💙#brisbanetest #mohammedsiraj #GabbaTest #Siraj #INDvsAUS
TAKE A BOW!!
What a moment😍— Sahanawaz khan (@Cricsahanawaz) January 18, 2021
Take a bow #Siraj @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/GcQzc1zV1v
INSIPIRATION!
Lost his father. But chose to stay in Australia.— Reddy chan (@Reddychan7) January 18, 2021
Got racially abused....but didn’t let that affect him.
Became the leader of the attack in only his third Test. And he’s taken a five-for. #Siraj pic.twitter.com/1R1ojRoxBA
5 for Siraj!
Five-wicket haul for #Siraj 👏👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/W7329XTxL5— Mohd.Nadim Shiraman (@Nadim_2367) January 18, 2021
Never judge anyone by IPL!
#AUSvsIND #Siraj— i.AkshayChhajed (@iakshaychhajed) January 18, 2021
Never Judge Any Player By IPL,
I Repeat Never. pic.twitter.com/pphltPm8pS
