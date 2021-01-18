 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj’s proud moment of maiden fifer in Test cricket

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Proud moment for Mohammad Siraj

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj’s proud moment of maiden fifer in Test cricket

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:32 PM

    Mohammed Siraj has endured the toughest of times during this tour, losing his father before the start of the Test series. However, since making his debut in Melbourne, the Hyderabad pacer has not looked back, including picking up a fifer at Gabba and celebrating it by looking up to the sky.

    Well done, Mohammed Siraj!!

    This is the proudest moment of Siraj!

    Emotional journey!

    First Fifer!

    TAKE A BOW!!

    INSIPIRATION!

    5 for Siraj!

    Never judge anyone by IPL!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down