Reports | Sony pictures brag rights for Pakistan home games; PSL to also be broadcasted
Today at 8:16 PM
Sony Pictures Network have reportedly agreed in principle a three-year deal with the Pakistan Cricket Board to telecast all home games of the Pakistan national team, and also the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It is believed that Sony could start showing matches starting from the South Africa series.
In what comes as groundbreaking news in the broadcast field in Sports, Sony Pictures are reportedly edging close to finalizing a three-year deal with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which would enable Sony Sports to show all home matches played by the Pakistan Men’s national cricket team and also the Pakistan Super League (PSL). For over a year the PCB have not had a full-time broadcaster telecasting games in India, with DSport occasionally serving host to matches, but, according to a Cricbuzz report, it is believed that Sony Pictures have agreed in principle a three-year deal with the board.
The developments were confirmed by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, who however refused to reveal in-depth information.
"I don't comment on such things. It is a fact that the matches will be shown in India. I don't deal in such things, my commercial department is dealing with it. Yes, we are close to a deal with Sony," Cricbuzz quoted Mani as saying.
Sony Pictures, too, spilt the beans, and stated that, should things fall in place, the network could start showing games starting from South Africa’s tour of Pakistan, starting January 26.
"We have agreed on everything in principle and if all things fall in place, we could start showing the games as early as January 26 itself. All their games, be it in Pakistan or in UAE, will be on Sony Sports for three years,” a Sony official told Cricbuzz.
Pakistan’s recently-concluded home series against Zimbabwe had no broadcasters in India, with the PCB instead making matches available by streaming it live in their YouTube channel. The South Africa series will conclude on February 14, after which the 2021 edition of the PSL will kick-off six days later, on February 20.
