Reports | Sony pictures brag rights for Pakistan home games; PSL to also be broadcasted

In what comes as groundbreaking news in the broadcast field in Sports, Sony Pictures are reportedly edging close to finalizing a three-year deal with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which would enable Sony Sports to show all home matches played by the Pakistan Men’s national cricket team and also the Pakistan Super League (PSL). For over a year the PCB have not had a full-time broadcaster telecasting games in India, with DSport occasionally serving host to matches, but, according to a Cricbuzz report, it is believed that Sony Pictures have agreed in principle a three-year deal with the board.