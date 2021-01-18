Reports | BCCI to take a call to host one of Ranji or Vijay Hazare; state boards prefer latter

On Sunday evening, the BCCI apex council had a virtual meeting, which was supposed to give clarity regarding the upcoming domestic fixtures to go with the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The board had asked the state associations to share their preference and maximum associations have preferred the one-day competition over the Ranji Trophy .

"The board is keen to host the Ranji Trophy. There’s no time to organize both the tournaments. A decision will be taken in a few days' time," a senior BCCI official told TOI on Sunday.

As reported by the publication, the BCCI will maintain existing bubbles used for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. Currently, as per the plan, the knockout phase of the T20 league will be played in Ahmedabad so that the largest stadium in the world gets tested before hosting England for Tests and T20Is later in March.

There were discussions regarding the resumption of Women’s Cricket and it was decided that it will start in February and will be followed by the resumption of international cricket for the women’s cricketers who haven’t played any game since the World T20 final in Australia apart from the Women’s T20 Challenge in the UAE.