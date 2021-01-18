IND vs AUS | I just wanted to fulfill my father’s wish, reveals Mohammed Siraj after Gabba fifer

Mohammed Siraj, who was bereaved during the Australian trip, has had a crazy series so far and dedicated the success and the wrap-up fifer to his father who has had a huge role in his career. Siraj has further stated that he is confident of playing a lot of Test matches for India in the future.

Chances are Mohammed Siraj will never forget the emotions of his tour Down Under where he suffered some of the worst times of his life as well as the best. After losing his father, he was given the option of flying back but instead, he decided to hang back which culminated with him taking the Test series by storm.

After taking his maiden fifer in Test cricket, Siraj dedicated the game to his father who always wanted to see him as Test cricketer for India.

“I thank Allah for everything that has happened to me during this tour. I would like to dedicate this performance to my father. It felt really nice to pick the wickets today. I would thank everyone for getting five wickets. I also talked to people at home, my mom was giving me a strong feeling. I just wanted to fulfil my dad’s wishes and that’s what I did. About tomorrow, we will have to wait and see our approach,” Siraj said at the end-of-the-day press conference in Brisbane.

After making his debut in Melbourne, fate had Mohammed Siraj being the senior-most player with two caps in Brisbane and he led them successfully with a six-wicket game. But Siraj was not enamoured by the senior bowler tag and instead wanted to build pressure with his regular bowling.

“Senior bowler? (Haha) I am very confident of playing for India. I got a lot of confidence in my past performance. Everyone was calling me as the senior bowler. My only aim was to build pressure and not try something too different.”

Siraj once again credited the work he has done with Bharat Arun, who incidentally coached him in Hyderabad during the pacer’s early days in domestic cricket, and revealed that Arun advised him to focus on the basics to get the job done.

“Bharat Arun sir only tells me to keep bowling the same way I bowl in domestic cricket. He didn’t give me any other advice, he just wanted me to concentrate on basic things. His confidence in me was a great thing and that really helped me during the series. Every time I talk to him, he gives me confidence.”

With so many soft-tissue injuries taking the centre stage this series, Siraj stated that he worked hard on his fitness during the lockdown and understood that fitness is very vital in cricket.

“Fitness is very vital in cricket, I have been practising throughout the lockdown and have been in constant touch with my trainer, who has given me specialised plans. I got to know how important fitness is in cricket,” the pacer added.