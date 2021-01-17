VIDEO | Washington Sundar pulls off an incredible ‘no-look’ six to leave Lyon dazed

After being asked to stay back in Australia as the net-bowler, Washington Sundar’s dream came true when he was awarded the Indian Test cap. In the first innings, his impact was immediately visible, with his off-spinner enough to dismiss the in-form Steve Smith. Despite bowling the entire day post that, he couldn’t pick up any wicket. However, the very next day, when introduced into the attack, he struck gold to dismiss the Australian prodigy Cameron Green. To top it all, he was amidst the wickets yet again when he bowled Nathan Lyon.