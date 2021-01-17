VIDEO | Washington Sundar pulls off an incredible ‘no-look’ six to leave Lyon dazed

Today at 12:11 PM
On debut, against Australia’s best spinner, Washington Sundar pulled off the improbable thing, of smashing Nathan Lyon to the longest of boundaries without even looking. Just two weeks after Andre Fletcher pulled off a similar six in the BBL, Washington just pulled off the best shot of this series.
After being asked to stay back in Australia as the net-bowler, Washington Sundar’s dream came true when he was awarded the Indian Test cap. In the first innings, his impact was immediately visible, with his off-spinner enough to dismiss the in-form Steve Smith. Despite bowling the entire day post that, he couldn’t pick up any wicket. However, the very next day, when introduced into the attack, he struck gold to dismiss the Australian prodigy Cameron Green. To top it all, he was amidst the wickets yet again when he bowled Nathan Lyon.
On top of these efforts, Washington Sundar walked in under pressure, as India were struggling to post a good total in the first innings. However, since the time he walked in, he turned the entire game on his head, with shots that could be well-defined as few of the best shots in the Test series. He wasn’t done yet when Nathan Lyon was introduced, he smacked the off-spinner for quick singles, doubles and plenty of boundaries.
But the best was yet to come, which arrived in the 104th over of the innings. After being denied a single by the naggy Australian close-in fielders, the left-handed batsman freed up his arm and swung a meaty blow. It wasn’t an ordinary swing, he hit the ball convincingly without even looking at it, resembling Andre Fletcher’s ‘no-look’ looks in the ongoing Big Bash League.
