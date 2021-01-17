VIDEO | Cameron Green’s ‘screamer’ leaves Rishabh Pant in dead-silence

At 105/3, India were in a state of trouble but with Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, the hopes were rekindled. The Karnataka opener charged and attacked the off-spinner while Rahane slapped the pacers all around the ground. Suddenly, the hopes were back but still remained a long ways away, with India miles behind the Australian first innings total. However, once Starc snapped up Rahane in the slips, the hosts were back in the game, more than ever.