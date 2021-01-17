VIDEO | Cameron Green’s ‘screamer’ leaves Rishabh Pant in dead-silence

Today at 9:16 AM
Rishabh Pant certainly walks in with his own perks and worries; he can score a blinder and can also stun the Indian fans, filled in with hopes. Perth witnessed an incident made of the latter but the focus was on the tall Green, who in his reflexes, snatched one of the best catches in the series.
At 105/3, India were in a state of trouble but with Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, the hopes were rekindled. The Karnataka opener charged and attacked the off-spinner while Rahane slapped the pacers all around the ground. Suddenly, the hopes were back but still remained a long ways away, with India miles behind the Australian first innings total. However, once Starc snapped up Rahane in the slips, the hosts were back in the game, more than ever.
Immediately after lunch, one brought another as Mayank Agarwal walked back to a similar dismissal as Steve Smith flew to catch a blinder. As Rishabh Pant walked in, India warranted a Sydney-like innings from him and he seemingly looked to play an innings of steel. In the most watchful of manners, the left-hander blocked out the Australian attack before he was back attacking.
Paine introduced his wicket-taker, Josh Hazlewood who constantly cramped the left-hander outside the off-stump. Consistently, the right-arm seamer puzzled the left-hander and left him on tightropes. Suddenly a top-edge went past the Australian fielder and Pant was under pressure. Yet as he plays his cricket, the left-hander tried to upper-cut the pacer over the gully region.
And he did as well, got enough power to burst through the gully fielder but Cameron Green, who has been safe as a house got hold off a stunning catch, leaving Pant in dead-silence. At the same time, Green’s screamer left the entire Australian team in a celebratory mood.
Watch the dismissal here:
Cameron Green 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SZIKRsCeIA— ICC (@ICC) January 17, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.