    Twitter reacts to Tim Paine’s ‘horrendous’ review leaving Steve Smith unimpressed

    Tim Paine's horrendous review for Mayank

    Cricketaustralia

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:36 AM

    If you are Tim Paine and you hear a sound after the ball left the batsman’s bat, what do you do? Simple, don’t take a review, such has been the poor show from the Australian skipper that his reviews have managed to beat Virat Kohli’s passage of poor DRS during his early captaincy days.

    For the first hour of the day, it was the hosts, who were struggling to find their momentum as India found a way to score boundaries off every odd delivery. Even with the introduction of Nathan Lyon, nothing dramatic unfolded, as the off-spinner was given the hot treatment by Cheteshwar Pujara, who was seemingly unfazed by Lyon.

    However, post that, confusion prevailed as Josh Hazlewood was introduced into the attack. Immediately he struck, picked up the crucial wicket of the Indian mainstay Pujara. Ever since that, the Australian skipper utilised the duo of Cameron Green and Pat Cummins to counter Mayank Agarwal and Rahane at the crease.

    While they seemingly beat the edge of the two batsmen from time to time, they never got them to edge the ball to the slips. However, in the 49th over of the innings, Mayank was undone by Cummins’ length, going past his back leg. On air, the commentators were confident that the ball had come off the right-hander’s thigh pads, Paine went up and was very sure of the passage of play.

    So much so that Paine was the only one confident in the Australian huddle, when he went up for a review. In the end, as usual in the series, he was denied by the umpire and in that process, had acquired the award of being the worst ‘DRS’ taker in the series.

