Twitter reacts to Tim Paine’s ‘horrendous’ review leaving Steve Smith unimpressed

Today at 8:36 AM
If you are Tim Paine and you hear a sound after the ball left the batsman’s bat, what do you do? Simple, don’t take a review, such has been the poor show from the Australian skipper that his reviews have managed to beat Virat Kohli’s passage of poor DRS during his early captaincy days.
For the first hour of the day, it was the hosts, who were struggling to find their momentum as India found a way to score boundaries off every odd delivery. Even with the introduction of Nathan Lyon, nothing dramatic unfolded, as the off-spinner was given the hot treatment by Cheteshwar Pujara, who was seemingly unfazed by Lyon.
However, post that, confusion prevailed as Josh Hazlewood was introduced into the attack. Immediately he struck, picked up the crucial wicket of the Indian mainstay Pujara. Ever since that, the Australian skipper utilised the duo of Cameron Green and Pat Cummins to counter Mayank Agarwal and Rahane at the crease.
While they seemingly beat the edge of the two batsmen from time to time, they never got them to edge the ball to the slips. However, in the 49th over of the innings, Mayank was undone by Cummins’ length, going past his back leg. On air, the commentators were confident that the ball had come off the right-hander’s thigh pads, Paine went up and was very sure of the passage of play.
So much so that Paine was the only one confident in the Australian huddle, when he went up for a review. In the end, as usual in the series, he was denied by the umpire and in that process, had acquired the award of being the worst ‘DRS’ taker in the series.
Horrible Review!!
Horrible review from Tim Paine. Cummins never looked convinced and not asking him before the call was a big, big mistake.#AUSvIND— Shams Rahman (@shamsrahman1805) January 17, 2021
TIM PAINE, WHAT WAS THAT?
Tim Paine should not be allowed to make review decisions.— 3k (@3kcricket) January 17, 2021
We should have a specialist DRS decision maker who ignores whatever Paine thinks.#AUSvIND
Tim paine is bad in reviews!
Tim Paine may be shit with reviews, but his team mates like him.— homer opines (@HomerOpines) January 17, 2021
Damn, Wasted!
Damn, Tim Paine wasting a review. I hope it won't cost us towards the end 🙏 #AUSvIND— ⚫️⚪️ Jake Bozinovski ⚫️⚪️ (@IncrediblyBozza) January 17, 2021
Worst captain??
Tim Paine and his reviews 🙄 is he the all time worst captain of the Australian mens team?— Rubel Ahmed (@SPIDERRUBEL) January 17, 2021
Worst judge in cricket?
Tim Paine is just about the worst judge of a review in world cricket #drs #AUSvIND— John Fish (@Fish_J) January 17, 2021
HA HA !!
Tim Paine's morning so far:— Viraj (@cric_mirage) January 17, 2021
Opened with Starc instead of Hazlewood
Welcomed Mayank at the crease with a spell from C Green
Wasted a review#AUSvsIND
