Twitter reacts to Shardul Thakur’s salute after a six to get to his half-century

Today at 11:36 AM
While he picked up three wickets with the ball, Shardul Thakur, batting at No.8, who got off the mark with a six off Pat Cummins bowling got to his half-century with a six off Nathan Lyon’s bowling. The entire Twitter went into a meltdown, praising the all-rounder for his quick-fire innings.
What a day for India! Shardul, you beauty!
What a way to bring up your first Test 50 🙌Shardul Thakur ladies and gentleman 👀— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 17, 2021
📺 Watch Day 3 #AUSvIND on Fox Cricket or Kayo: https://t.co/h8zxySNI3z
📝Live blog: https://t.co/X9uI0fOats
📱Match Centre: https://t.co/ApeG4HBAF0 pic.twitter.com/xBPcDT4r3u
Well done Shardul!
Shardul Thakur now must be the most famous Thakur after Sholay Thakur!!#INDvsAUSTest #Cricket #brisbanetest— Hemanth.H.R (@hemihr) January 17, 2021
Shardul and Sundar!!
Ooh boy, Shardul & Sundar are proving their Test cricket worth today as an all - rounder👀🔥💯— Abhishek Chaudhary✌️ (@Abhi_11__) January 17, 2021
Brilliant fighting half centuries for both of them after quick wickets today🤩💯🔥❣️😁#AUSvIND #AUSvINDtest #Sundar #Shardulthakur
PROUD INDIAN!
#washingtonsundar and #Shardulthakur makes 💯 partnership both made half century to chase Australia's lead. Well played Indian Player#GabbaTest #INDvAUS— Pran Parab (@ImPran25) January 17, 2021
🇮🇳
What a Team. Everytime different player perform even after lots of Injury. Salute to the Great leader @ajinkyarahane88 pic.twitter.com/yIXCQvBs4y
FIFTIES FOR BOTH SUNDAR AND SHARDUL!!
Fifties for the inexperienced players - Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. My heart swells up ❤️. #AUSvsIND— Vinit Raichandani (@FreebirdGhalib) January 17, 2021
WOWW!!!
#AUSvIND— atul anubhav (@AnubhavAtul) January 17, 2021
The way both shardul and sundar is playing.....💥💥💥
Specially the way thakur is smashing the ball💪💪
Man love watching these two grinding and fighting back...👏👏#washingtonsundar #Shardulthakur pic.twitter.com/YXFlK7E477
DOMINANCE!!
Sheer grit and dominance shown by #Shardulthakur and #washingtonsundar ..— Sumit (@LoveBarcaMessi) January 17, 2021
Half centuries by these two..
Kudos..#brisbanetest #AUSvIND
Shardul, you made our day!
Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar scoring runs for India is the best thing today. They will bat ahead and will give some lead is what I hope for.#INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy #4thtest #GabbaTest— Varad Pednekar (@dark_silverlake) January 17, 2021
This fight from TEAM India!
#AUSvIND— 🦇 (@im_rayon) January 17, 2021
Seeing shardul Thakur and w.sundar fight for india👊👏 pic.twitter.com/GTmHAMcpl4
