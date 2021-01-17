Twitter reacts to S Sreesanth's Anil Kumble leg-spin intimation to make immediate impact

Ever since Kerala pacer Sreesanth has returned back to domestic cricket, he has been making waves. He first hogged the headlines when he took his first wicket on comeback. It was followed by his sledging of youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal in the encounter against Mumbai after which he was punished brutally by Jaiswal. And today again, he surprised one and all, when the otherwise fast bowler decided to bowl leg-spin. He not only tried to bowl it but even copied the action of the legendary Anil Kumble to perfection to stun one and all. He was even able to imitate Kumble be it his run-up or the way he released the ball, making full use of his wrist.