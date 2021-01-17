SL vs ENG | Moeen Ali joins England's bubble after recovering from COVID-19

The 33-year-old all-rounder tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms upon arrival in Sri Lanka and was isolated immediately. Later it was revealed that Moeen’s infection was caused by the new UK strain thus his quarantine period was extended by three days following the Sri Lankan government's reservations.

"It's great to have Mo back. When we walked into the changing room [at tea] we saw Mo and there were smiles on everyone's faces. He's obviously had a really tough couple of weeks and no one wants to get into the situation he was in. Thankfully he got through that OK,” said Sam Curran after stumps on Day 3.

"We're all really excited to have him back in the group to play cricket again, because we all know what an awesome player he is, and to be around. The guys are really happy. Hopefully it doesn't happen to anyone else, because no one wants to have players leaving the group and isolating for a couple of weeks."