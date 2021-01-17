Reports | BCCI to ask for a bigger window for IPL in upcoming FTP

Today at 8:11 AM
With the IPL set to be bigger and grander from 2022, the BCCI has decided to take the matter to the ICC and ask for a bigger free window in the said timeline to conduct the tournament. The same will be discussed at Sunday's Apex Council meeting apart from the discussion regarding Ranji Trophy.
The BCCI have already decided to include two more teams in the 2022 IPL, a throwback to the 2011 edition, and that will not only mean more matches but also fundamentally an addition that can have a domino effect on world cricket. With India’s FTP set to be discussed in great detail in the meeting of the Apex Council of the board, this will be an agenda to be pondered upon.
"BCCI is looking to stretch the length of the tournament. And now, with two teams slated to be added from 2022, the IPL is set to get longer. BCCI would not want to compromise on the quality of the tournament due to unavailability of the overseas players," a senior BCCI official told TOI.
The Apex Council will also discuss the feasibility of conducting the domestic tournaments along with restarting the women’s cricket in the country. With Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy already underway, the next in line is Ranji Trophy followed by a few women’s and age-group tournaments. It will be discussed in detail and the date will be finalised alongside the venue in due course of time.
