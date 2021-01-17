Pakistan coaches can do wonders at junior level like how Dravid has done in India, suggests Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi has opined that cricketers such as Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan can do wonders for the development of Pakistan cricket at the junior level similar to how Rahul Dravid has done in India. Afridi further added that PCB should communicate with its players properly.

Rahul Dravid, ever since deciding to become a coach, has been active on the base level, with his planning helping the side create a fantastic bench strength. His work for the U19 side, as well as A-side, is well documented and currently, the legendary Indian batsman is working as the Chairman of National Cricket Academy which is responsible for injury management and skill development of the Indian players.

With its success clearly understandable, Shahid Afridi has called Pakistan to replicate the same in their own system, with the former all-rounder calling for cricketers such as Mohammad Yousuf, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan can do wonders at the junior level similar to how Rahul Dravid has done in India.

“I don’t think former players should just eye a role as the coach of the national side. Star cricketers such as Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Younis Khan can do wonders at the junior level similar to how Rahul Dravid has done in India,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Recently, PCB found itself in a tangle when Mohammed Amir claimed that Misbah Ul Haq has created an atmosphere of uncertainty in the Pakistan side which he revealed was the major reason behind his retirement. Afridi stated that it doesn’t set a good precedent as coaches need to talk to cricketers to sort out these issues.

“This is not a good tradition. The board has a sort of parental relationship with its cricketers. Whether it is Mohammad Amir or any other player, the PCB should communicate its plans with them so that they mentally prepare themselves if they are dropped due to any issues,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“It would be better if the chairman or chief selector talks to the players rather than the coaching staff. Mohammad Amir was made an issue for no reason,” he added.