IND vs AUS | Washington Sundar has got the temperament of a top order player, opines Tom Moody 

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has opined that India's all-rounder Washington Sundar, who made 62 today, has the mindset of a 'top-order' batsman. He also applauded Shardul Thakur for top-scoring in India's first innings with 67 and found him a 'clean hitter' of the cricket ball.

Washington Sudar is one of those players who doesn't even get to bat enough in a T20 game and plays as a spinner who can bat a bit. Though there was no denying to the fact that the Tamil Nadu youngster has a lot of batting potential, in fact, he had opened alongside Rishabh Pant in 2016 U-19 World Cup. But, for someone, who averages merely 31.29 after 12 FC games, to come out and bat with the technique, clarity of mind, and composure that he did today was surprising for most.

He looked solid in defense be it against pace or spin, was able to put away bad deliveries and helped India immensely with Shardul Thakur as they combined in a massive stand to help India finish with 336 in first innings.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody was very impressed with the 21-year-old, who was with the Test team as a net bowler until a plethora of injuries forced his debut. Moody said that he finds Sundar's temperament to be akin to a 'top-order player' and he was in 'control' batting in the middle.

“We know that Washington Sundar’s got a pedigree at the top of the order even though it’s at a lower level but still he’s got the temperament of a top order player, the mindset of a top order player, a technique moulded around batting at the top of the order,” Moody said of Sundar on ESPNCricinfo, reported HT.

“Yes, it’s an ominous step up to be applying those skills at a Test match at the Gabba but still he did that and he did that with some level of assurity. He was calm at the crease, he looked very much in control. He was impressive.”

Sundar got ample of support from Shardul Thakur, who smashed the Australian bowlers. In fact, he started his innings with a six, went on to top score for India with 67 runs, and hit nine fours and two sixes. Moody appreciated Thakur's batting and stated that he's a 'clean hitter' of the ball.

“The most important thing about Thakur was that he just played his natural game. He is a natural ball striker and a clean hitter of the ball and he took that game to the Gabba,” the former all-rounder said of Thakur.

“He went out there, he hit a six early in his innings. He hit a four straight down the ground. He looked like he wanted to be himself which was very important because it gave that partnership momentum early.”