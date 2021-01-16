Rajasthan Royals boost their presence with fresh funding round

After winning the league in 2008, Rajasthan Royals’ fortunes have swung in multiple directions but their value has remained intact thanks to Manoj Badale’s left-field solutions to the process. With the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League prepared to take off, EMIPL have sourced a fresh round of funding from the creator of the Laver Cup in tennis, the CEO of British Telecom, the founder of Betfair among other global entrepreneurs.