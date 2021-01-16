PAK vs SA | South Africa replace Marco Jansen with Ottniel Baartman for Pakistan tour

South Africa will play two Tests in Pakistan, in Karachi and Rawalpindi, and three T20Is, all in Lahore in their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years and have announced a 21-member squad, led by Quinton de Kock. However, after clearing a couple of Covid-19 tests ahead of their flight, they made a last-minute change with Warriors' seamer Marco Jansen replacing Ottniel Baartman from the originally named squad.