PAK vs SA | South Africa replace Marco Jansen with Ottniel Baartman for Pakistan tour
Today at 9:46 AM
Cricket South Africa have made a sudden last-minute change to replace Ottniel Baartman with Warriors' seamer Marco Jansen for medical reasons. Although the exact cause is not written in the CSA press release, it was confirmed that it was for medical reasons and not related to COVID-19.
South Africa will play two Tests in Pakistan, in Karachi and Rawalpindi, and three T20Is, all in Lahore in their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years and have announced a 21-member squad, led by Quinton de Kock. However, after clearing a couple of Covid-19 tests ahead of their flight, they made a last-minute change with Warriors' seamer Marco Jansen replacing Ottniel Baartman from the originally named squad.
20-year-old Jansen has just played 12 first-class matches in his career and is currently second on this season's first-class bowling charts. The pacer has 21 wickets to his name at an average of 20.71 in the franchise four-day competition this summer. Jansen was a member of the South African A side that toured India in late 2019.
Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Daryn Dupavillon, and allrounders Wiaan Mulder and Dwaine Pretorius are the other pacers in the squad.
South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (capt & wk), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.
