IND vs AUS | Rohit is a world-class player, tried to bowl my best against him, insists Nathan Lyon

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon reckons that Rohit Sharma is a world-class batter and he tried to put his best foot forward against him. Lyon, who is playing his 100th Test at the Gabba, also stated that he's looking forward to bowling to Rishabh Pant as he tries to attack him.

Rohit Sharma, 33, is arguably one of the greatest white-ball players of the current era. Despite his maverick talent with the bat, somehow he has failed to crack red-ball cricket, especially away from home in Test cricket. After having missed out on the New Zealand Tests last year, which was supposed to be his acid Test given his second coming had seen runs in home shores only, he also missed half of the Aussie Tests.

But in the third Test in Sydney, he made his comeback count and added 50-plus stands with Shubman Gill in both the innings of the game, giving India solid starts, seeing off the new ball. However, he was guilty of throwing away his starts in both the innings and had played a terrible shot on day four of the SCG Test just close to the end of the play.

In Gabba Test as well, after looking set for a big score on day two and having played some great shots, Rohit fell to a needless shot, when he tried to take Nathan Lyon to the cleaners. The off-spinner, who's playing his 100th Test, was delighted with the wicket and stated that he bowled his best to get the 'world-class' Rohit Sharma out.

"The crowd's been amazing, Rohit is a world-class player and tried to bowl him my best ball. It would've been nice to go out for dinner with everyone, including my parents but there are bubble restrictions. It was like a day 3 wicket yesterday, and there's a nice crack outside off-stump so I'm trying to aim at that," Lyon said on day 2 of the fourth Test, reported TOI.

One of the most exciting battles in the last Test was between Nathan Lyon and Rishabh Pant. The Indian gloveman, who got two reprieves on the bowling of the offie in the fourth innings of the last Test, was able to attack the senior spinner successfully. But Lyon had the last laugh as he dismissed the southpaw on 97 and it saw the 33-year-old admit that he is looking forward towards their next clash on day three of the Test.

"Rishabh always tries to smash me so I'm looking forward to bowl to him, it's always a great battle with him. My natural line is Paine's right glove, that's about a foot outside off-stump, and there's a nice crack on that line so hopefully I can get something out of that," he added.

India did well to recover after losing their first wicket early to Pat Cummins but Lyon broke the 49-run-stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma by getting the latter out on 44. Lyon is expected to play a key role in the Test with India as they have two left-handers in the top seven in form of Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar. India are still trailing by 307 runs with eight wickets in hand and an unbeaten Pujara and Rahane in the middle.