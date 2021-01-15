 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Washington Sundar channelling his inner ‘Ashwin’ to dismiss Smith

    Washington Sundar gets Steve Smith as his debut test wicket

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Washington Sundar channelling his inner ‘Ashwin’ to dismiss Smith

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:17 AM

    India’s constant threat to Steve Smith this Test series has been Ravichandran Ashwin but when the off-spinner was missing from the final Test at the Gabba, someone had to step in. In stepped Washington Sundar, who bowled a loopy off-spinner which tempted Smith into an easy dismissal.

    Smith gone!!

    Sundar, you beauty!

    Sundar gets smith!

    That's what dreams are made of!!

    Kicker!

    Test debut and smith as wicket!

    Couldn't be truer!

    Wow!!

