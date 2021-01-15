Twitter reacts to Washington Sundar channelling his inner ‘Ashwin’ to dismiss Smith

Today at 9:17 AM
India’s constant threat to Steve Smith this Test series has been Ravichandran Ashwin but when the off-spinner was missing from the final Test at the Gabba, someone had to step in. In stepped Washington Sundar, who bowled a loopy off-spinner which tempted Smith into an easy dismissal.
Smith gone!!
What a moment for Washington Sundar! His first Test wicket is the superstar Steve Smith! #OhWhatAFeeling@Toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZWNJsn0QNN
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2021
Sundar, you beauty!
Washington Sundar Will Never Forget This Wicket For 2 Reasons.— 🆂🅰🅳🅸 🅰🅷🅼🅰🅳🇵🇰 (@sadiahmad215) January 15, 2021
1. His Maiden Test Wicket
2. It's Smith's Wicket#Ausvsindia #AUSvIND
Sundar gets smith!
Hahaha that whole scene just got played in my mind 🤩— I ❤️ Hrithik Roshan (@Hrithikdbest) January 15, 2021
But idhar Out ho jane ka risk he😉
Was talking about Washington Sundar as he got the wicket of Smith. #INDvAUS
That's what dreams are made of!!
W.Sundar started his yest career with big wicket of cheater of the decade S.Smith🙏🙏🙏— പ്രവീൺ (Balu)🖤💯 (@pravibalu_Dec93) January 15, 2021
Kicker!
Steve Smith as their debut wicket:— @Sport_Dish_Live (@Sport_Dish_Live) January 15, 2021
Yasir Shah
Keshaj Maharaj
Tom Curran
Craig Overton@Sundarwashi5
LIVE COMMENTARY:
👉 @Sport_Dish_Live 👈#AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/amCodlLHFd
Test debut and smith as wicket!
When your first Test debut wicket is Steve Smith.— Neeraj (@MasterOfChase) January 15, 2021
What a Debut for Sundar, got him by conceding zero run in 13 balls.👏 pic.twitter.com/ghmvCjOwgG
Couldn't be truer!
#Gabba #GabbaTest— ْ (@trippymaymay) January 15, 2021
Washington Sundar after taking Steve Smith as his first wicket
Indians: pic.twitter.com/vIYohgRgJ9
Wow!!
Ashwin's replacement Washington Sundar bagged the wicket of Steve Smith in the first innings at Gabba. Problems against spin continue for Australia's best batsman! #AUSvIND— Cric Trend (@crictrend_) January 15, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.