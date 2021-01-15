Twitter reacts to Rahane and Rohit pushing aside ‘childish’ Pant’s review request

Have you ever seen a kid, who looks at the candy and really forces their parents to buy them one during a carnival. In Brisbane, it was the Indian wicketkeeper, who has really made a name for his excitement behind the crease after every delivery, even if the delivery was a normal one. During the wee end of the day, a seemingly confident Rishabh Pant was the talk of the town. The left-arm pacer Natarajan beat the outside edge of the Australian skipper Tim Paine, who was batting on 27.