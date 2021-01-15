 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Rahane and Rohit pushing aside ‘childish’ Pant’s review request

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rahane and Rohit were not conviced by pant's appeal

    BBCI

    Twitter reacts to Rahane and Rohit pushing aside ‘childish’ Pant’s review request

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:23 PM

    Day 1 of the Gabba Test was an incredibly dry one, where the Australian batsman just kept piling the pressure on the Indian bowlers. However, with Rishabh Pant in the team, there is never a day with dull moments, with the Delhi wicketkeeper screaming for a review like a school kid.

    Have you ever seen a kid, who looks at the candy and really forces their parents to buy them one during a carnival. In Brisbane, it was the Indian wicketkeeper, who has really made a name for his excitement behind the crease after every delivery, even if the delivery was a normal one. During the wee end of the day, a seemingly confident Rishabh Pant was the talk of the town. The left-arm pacer Natarajan beat the outside edge of the Australian skipper Tim Paine, who was batting on 27.

    Just post his delivery, the Indian wicket-keeper was at his hilarious best. Pant was immediately convinced that his Australian counterpart had edged the delivery, prompting the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma to go for an outrageous review. However, while Rahane smiled and put his request down, Rohit was confident that the ball didn’t get the edge of the batsman as India saved their review. Somewhere soon after that, Pant must have really felt terrible for the others in the slip cordon not listening to his plea.

    Jinx is not coniviced!

    Ha ha! 

    Rishabh Pant, you are the funniest!

    Most entertaining part!

    LOL!

    Awaz aya tha!!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down