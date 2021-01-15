 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw’s ‘outlandish’ throw to catch Rohit Sharma off-guard

    Outlandish throw to rohit sharma

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:04 AM

    When Saini walked back to the dressing room with an apparent injury, it was widely expected that Prithvi Shaw would do a better job in the field. However, an active Shaw who got to the ball quickly unleashed an outlandish throw catching Rohit off-guard as he tumbled down to the ground.

    Prithwi shaw, what was that?

    Oouchh, Rohit!

    This was insane!

    Ha ha!! lol!

    Ridiculous throw!!

