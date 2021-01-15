Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw’s ‘outlandish’ throw to catch Rohit Sharma off-guard

Today at 11:04 AM
When Saini walked back to the dressing room with an apparent injury, it was widely expected that Prithvi Shaw would do a better job in the field. However, an active Shaw who got to the ball quickly unleashed an outlandish throw catching Rohit off-guard as he tumbled down to the ground.
Prithwi shaw, what was that?
What was Prithwi Shaw doing? 😐😐😐#INDvAUS #AUSvsIND #Australia #INDvsAUSTest #India #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/Jm6wl8Vml6— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 15, 2021
Oouchh, Rohit!
[Video] Prithvi Shaw hits Rohit accidentally while throwing at stumps 😂😂 #AUSvIND #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #GabbaTest https://t.co/zegP2zgphf— Cricketbolo (@Cricketbolo1) January 15, 2021
This was insane!
Prithvi Shaw throwing ball to Rohit's body instead of Stumps🔥😂— Rakesh kumar Singh राकेश कुमार सिंह (@Rakeshk72798087) January 15, 2021
Ha ha!! lol!
Interviewer : How will you get back in the team ?— Aniket Sanghavi (@Aniket_Sanghavi) January 15, 2021
Prithvi Shaw : I'll injure one of our own opener by throwing a ball at him.#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/hXDJeuLiBK
Ridiculous throw!!
Shaw throwing the ball at Rohit for taking his place in the side! The former has 2 be careful while pulling out such acts which could even injure a player! #GabbaTest #brisbanetest Bumrah Nattu Shardul Thakur Washington Sundar— Tejas Pujare (@tejas_pujare) January 15, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.