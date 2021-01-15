 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs AUS | Navdeep Saini monitored by the medical team for groin pain, reveals BCCI

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Saini suffered a groin injury

    Twitter

    IND vs AUS | Navdeep Saini monitored by the medical team for groin pain, reveals BCCI

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:53 AM

    India’s injury list is hitting the roof with Navdeep Saini being the latest entrant on the list after complaining groin pain in the fourth and final Test against the BCCI. The BCCI has revealed the same while adding that the medical team is currently assessing the situation of the Delhi pacer.

    Navdeep Saini exuded control in only the second Test he played for India and extracted a fine edge off Marnus Labuschagne in the 36th over of the innings. But to his horror, Rahane dropped the simplest of catches, giving the right-hander another life. However, the pain of that drop escalated quickly with Saini seeing in deep pain of his groin and he was instantly taken off bowling, with Rohit Sharma completing the over.

    He was off the field and the BCCI medical team took stock of the situation to keep him away for long. “Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team,” an official statement from India read.'

    Currently, India have T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj manning the pace bowling responsibility with Washington Sundar taking care of the spin bowling. This is quickly turning out to be a nightmare for India as far as the injury management is concerned.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down