IND vs AUS | Navdeep Saini monitored by the medical team for groin pain, reveals BCCI

Navdeep Saini exuded control in only the second Test he played for India and extracted a fine edge off Marnus Labuschagne in the 36th over of the innings. But to his horror, Rahane dropped the simplest of catches, giving the right-hander another life. However, the pain of that drop escalated quickly with Saini seeing in deep pain of his groin and he was instantly taken off bowling, with Rohit Sharma completing the over.