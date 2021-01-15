IND vs AUS | Dublin injury made me stronger physically and mentally, feels Washington Sundar

After his Test debut, Washington Sundar has revealed that the injury in Dublin a couple of years back was a huge setback to his career but that made him tougher as an individual. The TN spinner has also credited his experience in first-class and league cricket for his growth as a red-ball player.

In June 2018, ahead of India’s tour of England, the team had to play a three-match T20I series against Ireland but the start was something they never expected. After starring for India in the Nidahas Trophy with his parsimonious bowling, Sundar was supposed to play a big role but he sustained this injury whilst playing football during India's first practice session in Dublin.

That kept him out of the side for a fairly long period and after making his Test debut at the Gabba on Friday, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder revealed the mental and physical toll it took on him.

“It’s always been a lovely relationship with cricket. I have enjoyed playing this sport, that injury in Dublin was pathetic. But that phase did make me very strong, both physically and mentally. That phase is one of the phases that I had to go through. I’m here to play and thankful to everyone who supported me,” Sundar said in the day-end Press conference in Brisbane.

India fielded two debutants in Brisbane while Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini had a combined Test experience of three Tests. With Ravichandran Ashwin unavailable, it was one of the most inexperienced attacks India have ever fielded. Washington was stoked about the opportunity while believing that the work on their skill-sets helped them attain such level.

“I think, if you see everyone, they have all played well in first-class cricket. It is an amazing opportunity for us to make our debuts here. More than experience, we took a lot of time and worked on our skill levels. It was an amazing opportunity and experience for all of us and hope we do well in the next four days.”

“I think Nattu bowled really well today, he also picked Wade and Labuschagne wickets, which were crucial. It feels good to have him alongside me when I was making the debut. Hopefully, we continue to bowl well and win the Test match for the country.”

Washington Sundar had last played a red-ball game in the First-class level in November 2017 and the three-year gap was not a huge matter of concern, looking at the way he bowled today. But on being asked if the Test debut will force him to change his priorities, the offie stated that his skill-level is always good with the red-ball and he will focus on improvement.

“I have always felt that my skill level is good in red-ball. I have bowled definitely a lot in first-class cricket and league cricket. Last two months, I got the chance to improve my skill levels. It was just I had to focus not just on my quality but also quantity. I just want to play a lot of games, I just work on improving myself and the skill level.”