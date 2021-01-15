BAN vs WI | Hayden Walsh Jr. tests positive for Covid-19; kept in isolation

West Indies and Bangladesh have received a scare ahead of the three-match ODI series between the two countries starting January 20, as it has been confirmed that leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr. has tested positive for Covid-19. Walsh Jr. is said to have returned a negative result in the first round of testing, but is believed to have tested positive in the second round of RT-PCR tests that were conducted on Wednesday (January 13). The 28-year-old, however, is said to be asymptomatic and hence has only been kept in isolation.