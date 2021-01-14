Wasn't allowed to coach South Africa as they didn't want more white consultants, reveals Jacques Kallis
One of the greatest all-rounders of the game, Jacques Kallis has revealed that he couldn't stay in the Proteas side as they couldn't take more white consultants. Kallis is currently helping England cricket team in the role of the batting consultant for their ongoing tour of Sri Lanka.
South African cricket and it's debatable transformation targets are one of the biggest opinion-dividers in the game in the country. It's one of its kind as such targets are hardly prevalent when we talk about other international cricket sides. It came to light in the worst possible manner when in the 2015 World Cup, it was reported that South Africa were compelled to drop an in-from Kyle Abbott for Vernon Philander just so to meet transformation targets in the semi-final game against New Zealand, which didn't go down too well with the star Proteas skipper AB de Villers that time. The Kolpak exits, which have dented South African cricket, have also been attributed to the rather unpopular policy in South Africa.
Former Proteas great Kallis, who was appointed South Africa's batting consultant for the 2019-20 season, recently joined the English team as team's batting consultant for their Test series in Sri Lanka, and he revealed that he had to leave the Proteas role as they didn't want any more white consultants.
"I wasn't allowed to be involved in the South African side because CSA said there would be no more white consultants. So unfortunately [the position with South Africa] fell away and this opportunity of helping England out came about. I took it with both hands. I haven't been able to be involved with the South African guys over the last couple of months since I was involved with them during the England series [in South Africa in 2019/20]. There were a few (players who wanted me there) but unfortunately there was a rule that was put in, and it was taken out of our hands," Kallis told an online press conference, reported Cricbuzz.
He added that that's it's 'sad' and 'tough' the way a lot of players fall away due to transformation targets, but is happy to be working with England cricket team at the moment, who are in Sri Lanka right now.
"I suppose it's the way of our country. A lot of players have had to fall away because of needing players of colour involved. We all understand that's the country that we live in. It is tough but we understand where it comes from. It is sad but it's the times that we're living in at the moment.
"Unfortunately we've lost a few players for whatever reasons overseas. There are many other coaches who have gone on to coach other teams. Gary Kirsten [who won the 2011 World Cup with India] is an example. There's lots of guys. It's kind of the modern way of the world. It's sad in a way that I can't help out in South Africa, but I've thoroughly enjoyed my time [with England]."
