Wasn't allowed to coach South Africa as they didn't want more white consultants, reveals Jacques Kallis

"I wasn't allowed to be involved in the South African side because CSA said there would be no more white consultants. So unfortunately [the position with South Africa] fell away and this opportunity of helping England out came about. I took it with both hands. I haven't been able to be involved with the South African guys over the last couple of months since I was involved with them during the England series [in South Africa in 2019/20]. There were a few (players who wanted me there) but unfortunately there was a rule that was put in, and it was taken out of our hands," Kallis told an online press conference, reported Cricbuzz.