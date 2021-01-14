Twitter reacts to Yashavi Jaiswal blasting Sreesanth into oblivion after receiving unwarranted stare

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sreesanth are separated by 17 years, yet when their paths crossed in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the duo put on a show for the ages. After struggling for two overs and more, Jaiswal struck Sreesanth for 6,6 and 4 after receiving an intimidating ‘stare’ from the bowler.

S Sreesanth made his much-awaited comeback to cricket in Kerala’s first encounter against Puducherry, but really, he was always going to be judged by how he fared against a Mumbai batting that comprised the likes of Aditya Tare, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Sarfaraz Khan. And after finishing with figures of 1/29 in his first game, Sreesanth started the Mumbai encounter with a bang. The veteran swung the ball both ways in helpful early conditions and had figures of 0/12 after 2 overs.

What stood out in those first two overs, however, was the Keralites mini-battle with young Jaiswal. In the first over, Sreesanth tried to unsuccessfully set up Jaiswal by bowling a flurry of outswingers and then an inswinger, and then once again beat the outside edge of the southpaw’s bat in the second. Under normal circumstances, Samson would have pulled the plug on the veteran after two overs, but sensing that a wicket was in the air, the skipper gave Sreesanth a third inside the powerplay.

The move seemed like a masterstroke after Sreesanth gave Jaiswal an aggressive and wild stare after beating him on the first ball of the 6th over, but the veteran had little idea what was about to hit him.

After being owned by Sreesanth in the entirety of the powerplay, Jaiswal, batting on 10 (14), astonishingly unearthed a never-seen-before side of himself. The 19-year-old first launched a humongous six into the stands on the second ball of the over - the ball after the stare-off - and then followed it up with another six on the on-side, before rounding the over up with a four.

The assault rocked Sreesanth, who went from being an invincible don to a 37-year-old who hadn’t played cricket in 7 years in a matter of three balls.

Mohammed Azharuddeen’s onslaught rightfully garnered all the spotlight, but this mini-battle between Jaiswal and Sreesanth proved precisely why healthy competition will go a long way in getting the best out of players.

JAISWAL 🔥#SyedMushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/FDSdNn0Jep — Legacy ™ (@Legacy_Daark) January 13, 2021

That's some reply by the youngster.#SMAT #MUMvKER — Shahzad Mansoor (@shahzad_mansoor) January 13, 2021

He's truly back 😅 #SMAT2021 — Prakash Bhaskharan (@prakashb95) January 13, 2021

Now Azharuddeen smashed Deshpande for 20 runs in an over with 2 fours & six in the second innings🔥#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy2021 — Sooraj Ayyappan (@Sooraj_Ayyappan) January 13, 2021

