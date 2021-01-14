Twitter reacts to superstar Mohammed Azharuddeen smashing 37-ball 100 to decimate Mumbai

Today at 10:54 AM
A strong performance in a televised domestic game can turn the life of a cricketer around, and Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen on Wednesday took the first step to securing a bumper IPL contract. The swashbuckling opener smashed the second fastest ton in SMAT history to catapult into fame.
It was a blitzkreig by Azharuddeen
💯 in 37 balls! 🔥🔥— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021
Sensational stuff this is from Mohammed Azharuddeen. 👍👍
What a knock this has been from the Kerala opener! 👏👏 #KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20
Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/V6H1Yp60Vs pic.twitter.com/Nrh88uOOFU
High praise from Virender Sehwag
Wah Azharudeen , behtareen !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2021
To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137* of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings.#SyedMushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/VrQk5v8PPB
Young man should be viewed seriously by selectors
I had seen an extraordinary player called Mohd Azharuddin many years ago. Now I am seeing another by the same name. Wow, he can play some shots!— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 13, 2021
Amazing
Mohammed Azharuddeen is the 1st player to score a century for Kerala in Twenty20 cricket.— Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 13, 2021
Previous highest for Kerala: 92* by Rohan Prem v Delhi in 2013.
Azharuddeen's 37-ball century is the 2nd fastest in #SMAT20 behind Rishabh Pant's 32-ball effort in 2018. #SyedMushtaqAliT20
Incredible
1⃣st 💯 for a Kerala batsman in T20s 🔥— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021
2⃣nd fastest ton in #SyedMushtaqAliT20's history 👏
3⃣rd joint-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian batsman 👌
9⃣ fours, 1⃣1⃣ sixes & 1⃣3⃣7⃣* off 5⃣4⃣!
Watch Mohammed Azharuddeen's dominating hundred 🎥👇 #KERvMUM https://t.co/72DX7UDadJ pic.twitter.com/9dbAIEq4gT
He is now among the history-makers in domestic T20 cricket
Highest scores by Indian players in T20 cricket— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 13, 2021
147 Shreyas Iyer Mumbai v Sikkim 2019
137*M Azharuddeen Ker v Mum 2021
132*KL Rahul KXIP v RCB 2020
129*M Pandey Kar v Services 2019#MUMvsKER #SyedMushtaqAliT20
This guy absolutely destroyed Mumbai tonight. Can already see teams fighting for him in the coming auction. Mohammed Azharuddeen is the name. 🔥Long way to go brother. #SyedMushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/o1irsyiBkP— Arman Sahariar (@ArmanSahariar) January 14, 2021
Fastest T20 centuries by India players (balls) :--— Diwakar Kumar (@Diwakarkumar47) January 14, 2021
32 R Pant Delhi v HP 2018
35 Rohit Sharma Ind v SL 2017
37 Yusuf Pathan RR v MI 2010
37 Mohd Azharuddeen Ker v Mum 2021#MUMvsKER #SyedMushtaqAliT20
