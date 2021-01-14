 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to superstar Mohammed Azharuddeen smashing 37-ball 100 to decimate Mumbai

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to superstar Mohammed Azharuddeen smashing 37-ball 100 to decimate Mumbai

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:54 AM

    A strong performance in a televised domestic game can turn the life of a cricketer around, and Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen on Wednesday took the first step to securing a bumper IPL contract. The swashbuckling opener smashed the second fastest ton in SMAT history to catapult into fame.

    It was a blitzkreig by Azharuddeen

    High praise from Virender Sehwag

    Young man should be viewed seriously by selectors

    Amazing

    Incredible

    He is now among the history-makers in domestic T20 cricket

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down