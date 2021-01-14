IND vs AUS | Will Pucovski ruled out of fourth Test; Marcus Harris to open alongside Warner

Will Pucovski’s rotten luck with injuries and concussions has cost the youngster yet another Test match as it has been confirmed that the 22-year-old will not feature in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, starting Friday. Pucovski impressed on debut at the SCG, striking a nonchalant 62 in the first innings, but then injured his shoulder on the field on Day 5. A late fitness Test was to decide his fate for the fourth Test and the youngster subsequently failed to get through the same on Thursday. Tim Paine confirmed the developments and added that Pucovski will be replaced by fellow Victorian Marcus Harris in the starting XI.