IND vs AUS | Will Pucovski ruled out of fourth Test; Marcus Harris to open alongside Warner

Young Australian opener Will Pucovski has sustained a shoulder injury and hence has been ruled out of the fourth Test starting Friday, and will be replaced by fellow Victorian Marcus Harris at the top of the order. Harris, who also has been in fine form, last played a Test at The Oval in 2019.
Will Pucovski’s rotten luck with injuries and concussions has cost the youngster yet another Test match as it has been confirmed that the 22-year-old will not feature in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, starting Friday. Pucovski impressed on debut at the SCG, striking a nonchalant 62 in the first innings, but then injured his shoulder on the field on Day 5. A late fitness Test was to decide his fate for the fourth Test and the youngster subsequently failed to get through the same on Thursday. Tim Paine confirmed the developments and added that Pucovski will be replaced by fellow Victorian Marcus Harris in the starting XI.
"He tried to train this morning and didn't quite come up. He'll have a bit of work to do with our medicos to see where he goes from here, but he's obviously missing this Test match and Marcus Harris will replace him,” Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
Harris incidentally made his debut against India two years ago and top scored for Australia in the series. His Test career, however, did not take off after that, and a horror run in the Ashes saw him be overlooked for the home season. The southpaw, however, has also been in the runs in the Sheffield Shield this season, and skipper Paine backed the 28-year-old to come good and take his opportunity at the Gabba.
"Harry's just a known (quantity) for us and a very good player. He's been working our backside off in our hub for a while now. He's had huge numbers in Sheffield Shield cricket and deserves the opportunity.
"We're looking forward to him going out there and doing his stuff. He just goes about his business ... he adds a bit of humour and comedy to our team and is a really relaxed character.
"He's someone we certainly enjoy having in and around our group and someone we have full confidence in that when he gets in and gets a start tomorrow, he'll make the most of it."
Australia XI:David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
