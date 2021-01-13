SL vs ENG | Angelo Mathews and Nuwan Pradeep return for England Tests
Today at 11:55 AM
Following his injury in the Lanka Premier League, Angelo Mathews finally makes his well-awaited comeback in the two-match home Test series against England. Meanwhile, Nuwan Pradeep also got a call up for the series alongside Sandakan while Dhananjaya de Silva missed out after his injury.
Ahead of the rescheduled series against England, Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has finally recovered completely from the injury that he sustained in the Lanka Premier League. The all-rounder has been named in the 22-member squad for the upcoming series alongside pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who last featured in the Test squad in 2017.
Alongside that, the hosts have also added Roshen Silva and Lakshan Sandakan in the squad while a host of players who were originally part of the squad that faced South Africa - Ramesh Mendis. Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Santhush Gunathilake and Dilshan Madushanka miss out from the series. The two-match series would be part of the ICC Test Championship, as England aims to make their presence felt on the leaderboard.
Unlike the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this series would be played behind closed doors. Meanwhile, England have got to the wrong start possible in the series, losing their all-rounder Moeen Ali to COVID-19 before the start of the series. While he certainly won’t be part of the squad for the first Test, his involvement in the second Test is unknown.
Squad for England series: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Asitha Fernando, Roshen Silva, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep,Ramesh Mendis
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.