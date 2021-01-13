Ranji Trophy fate on line as BCCI gears up for important Apex Council meeting

With Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy already underway, Indian domestic players are looking at the BCCI with bated breathe if the domestic season can have a space for Ranji Trophy. With a lot of things depending on the logistics, it is surely a challenge in front of the stakeholders but it seems like the BCCI is eager to give it a stamp of finality. A decision regarding the same will be taken during the BCCI Apex Council meeting on January 17, scheduled to be held virtually.