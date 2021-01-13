Mohammed Siraj attests to ‘racial slurs’ as CA starts interviewing Indian players

During fielding near the boundary in front of the Brewongle and Clive Churchill Stands, few Indian players, including Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, were subject to abuse and later India reported the racial slur on Saturday. Once again, during the fourth afternoon of the match on Sunday, the Indian team asked CA's investigation to be delayed until after the game but Siraj found himself at the end once again, which he bravely reported to the umpire.