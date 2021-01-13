Baroda Cricket Association to take action against Deepak Hooda after Krunal Pandya outburst

Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi has sent an email to Deepak Hooda that necessary action will be taken against him for ‘putting himself above the team’ in the whole fiasco. Hattangadi further added that the action will be informed to the BCCI and to his franchise Kings XI Punjab.

On Saturday, just ahead of the Syed Mushtaq Ali opening encounter, Baroda vice-captain Deepak Hooda accused Krunal Pandya of using abusive language at training in Vadodara. After writing a letter to BCA Secretary Ajit Lele, he simply walked away from the bubble, informing the association that he can’t continue in such an atmosphere. However, after reviewing the situation, BCA CEO Shishir Hattangadi didn’t take lightly to Hooda’s stance and informed him of strict action for “putting himself above the team”.

"Firstly, by walking away from a responsibility of vice-captaincy and leaving the team because of a difference you have sent out a message that you hold yourself above the team and that embodies your attitude and commitment to your team," Hattangadi told Hooda in an e-mail on Sunday, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

"There is no team that doesn't have differences but to walk away and talk to the media giving only your side of the story is a case of seeking unwarranted publicity and putting self before the game. We accept your unavailability and will take necessary action in the best interest of the game, its values and the reputation of the Baroda Cricket Association."

Hattangadi took stock of the matter from Pandya as well as head coach Prabhakar Bairgond and team manager Dharmendra Arothe and the elder Pandya revealed that he had only "insisted" all players including Hooda should do fielding routines. But the Kings XI Punjab batsman rather decided to carry on with his own batting drills - something that Pandya opposed to maintaining the decorum of the team.

"It wasn't as unpleasant as he [Hooda] made it out to be. It was only a question of following instructions from the captain [Pandya] on certain routines during the practice which he refused to do. After which there was a bit of an argument between the two.

"Because ultimately IPL may give you fame and fortune but this is where you make the name from. And all that you owe the state is commitment. His [Hooda's] outburst is unwarranted and doesn't hold any place in the values of the game.

"I have had a chat with your franchisee and I have enough reason to decipher that we will make sure we write to the BCCI of your misconduct. After feedback from the team management (and others) I have reason to believe we will take up this matter as seriously within the association as we will with the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council."